VIDEO: Watch Moment When Those Who Died During End SARS Were Honoured At Obi-Datti Rally In Lagos

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Mega Rally was held yesterday at the Tafawa Balewa Square In Lagos State which featured several activities and as such made it an eventful rally.

The rally was the mother of all rallies and as such showed from all indications to be the mega rally which witnessed a large massive turn out of supporters who came out in enormous figure to show their support for the Obi-Datti candidacy and mandate.

One of the many events that took place in the campaign was a particular moment when those who died during the End SARS saga at the Lekki Toll gate were honoured with a one-minute silence, which was an implication that they would forever be remembered for the big price they paid.

This moment got many emotional as everyone at the venue observed the minute of silence for the fallen hero which was later accompanied by powerful words given in that regard.

Peter Obi alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed met with the good people of the State who came out massively by getting their way to the venue irrespective and regardless of all hindrance.

Several promises were then made to Lagosians on what should be expected from his administration if eventually elected into office come February 25 which is now barely 13 days away.

May the gentle soul of those who lost their lives in the struggle continue to rest in perfect peace (Amen).

Click on the link below to watch the short video of the moment when the one-minute silence was made:

https://twitter.com/JaypeeGeneral/status/1624423777298796549?t=tEx_c6ViH3keCxvcYVek4A&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

