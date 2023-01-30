This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

(Video) Watch Moment Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe, Says He Made Atiku the Senate President

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, suffered another gaffe today at his campaign rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Speaking at the event, the former Governor of Lagos State said:

“They don’t have a mandate. What they have is ice cream. It melts quickly. They are yeye people. Atiku, when we made him Senate President, abba, you sell this, you sell that… our commonwealth, patrimony, everything that we have, you sell them, we become a skeleton. Atiku doesn’t care.

“He faced Obasanjo, he failed. He faced buhari he failed. He failed with Jonathan. He failed all classes, you know what they call F-Level (meaning to say F9).”

Meanwhile, the Atiku Campaign Organization has labelled the APC candidate’s frequent gaffes as a tragic embarrassment to the nation, noting that they are no longer funny but a cause for serious concern.

A statement by Phrank Shuaib read in part:

“Since Tinubu declared his intention to contest, he has made over 20 gaffes publicly. These gaffes, which have provided online skit makers with comic content, are no longer a laughing matter but a tragic embarrassment to a nation in dire need of salvation.”

Watch the video here:

What do you make of this story?

Content created and supplied by: Ifyafrica (via 50minds

News )

#Video #Watch #Moment #Tinubu #Suffers #Gaffe #Atiku #Senate #President(Video) Watch Moment Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe, Says He Made Atiku the Senate President Publish on 2023-01-31 00:18:10