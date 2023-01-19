NEWS

Video: Watch Moment Atiku’s Convoy Was Stoned In Ogun State [VIDEO]

The security convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was reportedly attacked in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

Infopowerng reports that a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters on Wednesday turned up for the campaign rally at Ake Palace Arcade following the Ogun State Ministry of Sports and Youths Development’s statement that the MKO Abiola Stadium is under renovation and will not be available for the campaign.

Atiku, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa; and other PDP Presidential Campaign Council officials including the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun, Ladi Adebutu were also at the event.

However, a video that emerged online shows the security convoy of Atiku being attacked in Abeokuta which caused chaos on the road.

Some thugs were seen stoning the security vehicles before they started shooting sporadically into the air and many people were seen scampering for safety.

