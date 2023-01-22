Video: Watch Moment Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s 21-Year-Old Son Arrives Event In Long Convoy With Police Escort [VIDEO]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Watch as 21 year old Chinedu Ikpeazu son of Abia state governor Okezie Ikpeazu arrive an occasion in a convoy with full complement of police escort.

See Video;

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The post Watch Moment Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s 21-Year-Old Son Arrives Event In Long Convoy With Police Escort [VIDEO] appeared first on infopowerng.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip