Video: Watch Moment A Soldier Was Beaten In UNIBEN For Allegedly Beating Student At School ATM Stand [VIDEO]

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

A soldier, yet to be identified was beaten seriously in the University of Benin main campus at Ugbowo.

According to report,

“a set of soldier came into the school (one at a time) going to different ATM Stand and forcefully using it, when one withdraws, he goes to call the other. A student was holding her phone, so they thought she was recording them. They called their denial counterpart to beat her up. Luckily they were close to the crime office, and uniben police came to her rescue”

See video below;

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

