NEWS

Video: Usain Bolt left with $12k in savings after losing N5.4bn to An Investment Fraud

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 336 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

  • Former 100m and 200m world champion, Usain Bolt says millions have vanished from his account
  • The world record holder lost the money in his investment account on January 7, 2023
  • Bolt’s lawyers say the athlete’s account now reflects just $12,000 balance, saying investigation is ongoing

The world’s fattest man, Usain Bolt is reportedly missing millions of dollars after funds disappeared from his investment accounts.

Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker claimed the Jamaican Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission has commenced an investigation.

The world record holder of 100m and 200m was alerted to the development when he saw discrepancies and suspicious movement on his accounts on January 11, 2023.

According to reports, Bolt’s account which once had $12.8 million now reflects a balance of $12,000

Bolt’s lawyers said: “If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both has been committed against our client.”

The lawyers have threatened civil and criminal action if the money is not recovered within 10 days.

They threaten civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within 10 days.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“A Troublesome Interloper”— Dele Momodu Slams Festus Keyamo For Dragging Atiku To Court

7 mins ago

Tinubu slept throughout the meeting held for presidential candidates, he Didn’t say a word-Sowore

7 mins ago

Setback For Peter Obi As Governor, Senatorial, Other Candidates Dump LP For APC In Jigawa

16 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Alights From His Vehicle To Hug A Female Supporter In Kafanchan (Video)

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button