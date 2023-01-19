Video: Usain Bolt left with $12k in savings after losing N5.4bn to An Investment Fraud

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Former 100m and 200m world champion, Usain Bolt says millions have vanished from his account

The world record holder lost the money in his investment account on January 7, 2023

Bolt’s lawyers say the athlete’s account now reflects just $12,000 balance, saying investigation is ongoing

The world’s fattest man, Usain Bolt is reportedly missing millions of dollars after funds disappeared from his investment accounts.

Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker claimed the Jamaican Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission has commenced an investigation.

The world record holder of 100m and 200m was alerted to the development when he saw discrepancies and suspicious movement on his accounts on January 11, 2023.

According to reports, Bolt’s account which once had $12.8 million now reflects a balance of $12,000

Bolt’s lawyers said: “If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both has been committed against our client.”

The lawyers have threatened civil and criminal action if the money is not recovered within 10 days.

They threaten civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within 10 days.