This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video Trails As Naja’atu Accuses Aisha Buhari Of Being Part Of The Cabals In Aso Villa.

The Former Director of the All Progressives Congress Civil Society Organizations Of The Presidential Campaign Council, Hajiya Naja’atu Bala-muhammad, has recently accused Aisha Buhari as being part of the cabals in Aso Villa.

﻿

Naja’atu Bala-muhammad who resigned her appointment as a member of Asiwaju Tinubu campaign organization further claimed that there are two faction of the cabals in the aso villa which one faction is controlled by Aisha Buhari.

Speaking further, she stated that the cabal that belong to Aisha Buhari is made up of her brothers as well as her children. She also said that Aisha Buhari is responsible for some important appointments.

Read her exact statement below;

“Aisha Buhari’s Cabal is made up of her children, and her brothers. She determined the appointment of the former Nitel DG.”

However, she made this statement during a live interview with the Arise Tv morning show on Monday morning.

Watch the interview below;

In the video above, she also disclosed that All Progressive Congress (APC) hurriedly added her name to the Presidential Campaign Council list before she met with Bola Tinubu. Speaking further, Hajiya Naja’atu stated that APC told her that they will add her name because they were running out of time because they intend to publish the Presidential Campaign Council list the next day.

What are your thoughts about Naja’atu statement? Do you agree that Aisha Buhari is a part of the Cabals in Aso Villa? Feel free to share and pen down your opinions in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Victormiles2005 (via 50minds

News )

#Video #Trails #Najaatu #Accuses #Aisha #Buhari #Part #Cabals #Aso #VillaVideo Trails As Naja’atu Accuses Aisha Buhari Of Being Part Of The Cabals In Aso Villa. Publish on 2023-02-06 17:08:17