Video: Traders Chant Obi’s Name As Obiano Tries To Campaign For His Wife In Onitsha Market

With barely 23 days to the commencement of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, a video showing the moment the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano was prevented by traders from campaigning for his wife, Eberechukwu at the famous Onitsha main market has surfaced online.

In the footage, which was shared on Facebook by Prince Isaac Fayose, the former Anambra governor, who is also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, visited the famous market to canvass for support from the traders for his wife’s senatorial bid in the upcoming general elections.

However, a mild drama ensued immediately after Obiano picked up the microphone to deliver his speech as the traders began chanting Obi’s name. The louder the former governor tried to speak, the louder the chants of his predecessor’s name became.

