(VIDEO): To Achieve Desired Level of Security in Nigeria, Bloggers Need To Work With Security— Shehu Ahmed

The chief of Staff 8th Division Nigeria Army Sokoto, General Shehu Said Ahmed addressed people during security meeting that was held in Kebbi State.

According to him, Nigeria Army has been working in collaboration with other security agencies and members of the public to solve insecurity issues in the country. Also, Nigerian Army is also seeking to promote harmonious relationships to win their support and confidence, in order to build an enabling environment for the attainment of sustainable peace.

During his appearance on Arise TV, He said:

“To achieve the desired level of security in our society, there is a need for all stakeholders to play their part actively. This includes the entire youth of Nigeria, particularly the social media influencers and bloggers. I’ve picked past stakeholders in the effort towards building a more secure and united Nigeria.

A unique and rewarding session between Nigerians, social media influencers, civil society organizations, and the good people of States. This type of seminar is a continuous event hosted in selected cities across the country to enable the Nigerian Army to interact with the online community on how we can partner with you.

The meeting emphasized the importance of social media in attaining peace. Participants made a commitment to self-regulate and prioritize national interests while creating content on social media regarding interpersonal relationships.

The experience and the unity of our dear Nation, let me at this juncture put it across that social media is today a global order in terms of effective communication”

