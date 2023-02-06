Video: Tinubu Suffers Gaffe In Katsina State

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Senator Kashim Shettima, his running partner, conducted a campaign rally in Katsina state on Monday. Thousands of supporters flocked to the location of the campaign gathering to greet them and hear them speak about their ambitions for Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari was one of the dignitaries that attended the gathering.

when addressing the audience at the campaign event. Bola Tinubu expressed sympathy to the victims of the terrorist assaults in the state of Katsina. He made a mistake while addressing the throng, though. The wives of the widows or widowers will be taken care of, he said.

It was clear from his words that he meant to provide for widows OR widowers who lost their companions in terrorist strikes.

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below;

Please feel free to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks

Content created and supplied by: DrStrangemedia (via 50minds

News )

#Video #Tinubu #Suffers #Gaffe #Katsina #StateVideo: Tinubu Suffers Gaffe In Katsina State Publish on 2023-02-07 00:21:49