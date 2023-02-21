Video: Tinubu Shows Dance Steps As He Arrives In Lagos For APC Final Presidential Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, showed his dance steps immediately after he arrived at the Lagos airport for the grand finale of his campaign rally.

The APC’s final presidential campaign rally is currently going on in Lagos State. Thousands of supporters are already awaiting the arrival of Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The presidential candidate landed at the Lagos airport around 11:30 a.m. on February 21, 2023. He was received by hundreds of supporters who came with drums and other musical instruments.

The former governor of Lagos State danced as the supporters entertained him with songs upon his arrival.

Tinubu is currently touring the streets of Lagos with thousands of supporters at the time of this report.

Many prominent members of the ruling party, including governors, lawmakers, former governors, and ministers, are with the presidential candidate.

