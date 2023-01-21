NEWS

Video: Tinubu PCC Reacts After PDP Governor & Party Were Rejected By Campaign Crowd In Abeokuta

A lof reactions have trailed a recent video showing the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Ortom Emma Emmanuel and the Peoples Democratic Party being rejected by Nigerians in Abeokuta during a campaign rally. As it seems, Governor Ortom had taken the stage to solicit support for the PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar but met a negative response from the people.

However, reacting to the video, the spokesman of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign Council, Festus Key Keyamo, on Friday, said that the incident was embarrassing. According to him, the entire thing was a disaster that befell the opposition party.

“This is the disaster that befell the PDP In Abeokuta. Even the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was rebuffed by the crowd in a most embarrassing manner! The crowd simply said NO! to PDP,” he said.

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1616532889587404800?s=19

