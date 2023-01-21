Video: Tinubu PCC Reacts After PDP Governor & Party Were Rejected By Campaign Crowd In Abeokuta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lof reactions have trailed a recent video showing the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Ortom Emma Emmanuel and the Peoples Democratic Party being rejected by Nigerians in Abeokuta during a campaign rally. As it seems, Governor Ortom had taken the stage to solicit support for the PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar but met a negative response from the people.

However, reacting to the video, the spokesman of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign Council, Festus Key Keyamo, on Friday, said that the incident was embarrassing. According to him, the entire thing was a disaster that befell the opposition party.

“This is the disaster that befell the PDP In Abeokuta. Even the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was rebuffed by the crowd in a most embarrassing manner! The crowd simply said NO! to PDP,” he said.

Watch the video the link below:

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1616532889587404800?s=19

What do you think about this?

