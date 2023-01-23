Video: Tinubu Can’t Hold a Teacup, He’s Physically, Mentally Unfit — Ex-APC Campaign Director, Najaatu Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Najaatu had tendered her resignation from the APC before eventually joining the PDP.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared physically and mentally unfit to become President.

The declaration was made by a former chieftain of the party, Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

Mohammad, who is not known to pull her punches when it comes to making public comments, announced her resignation from the Tinubu campaign on Saturday and said she was quitting party politics.

In a resignation letter as the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling APC addressed to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, she said recent developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.

She stated that the challenges facing the country today “require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria,” adding that the problems required “the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.”

But giving more details on what informed her decision to dump the Tinubu campaign, she told THE WHISTLER that the APC presidential candidate had demonstrated clear symptoms of dementia when she visited him for a private meeting in London.

She said, “Asiwaju that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to. Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth. It’s not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard of one or two people that he assisted which is good.

“But when you talk of leadership of over two hundred million people you know that if you remove tribal sentiments, you know that he is incapable, those that will rule are those around him. This is the reality. He is – I said it!

“I sat with him for two hours in London, when you talk of green, he will give you an answer of red, he can’t even decipher, he has very serious dementia, I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea.

“If you remove tribal sentiment, if you remove the Lagos/Ibadan press, if Tinubu were not a Yoruba man, he will not dare contest election because they will crucify him, but people are all there to defend him because he is Yoruba, it’s egbe omo Oduduwa over everything else.

“I was in the campaign for Yola, and we had to beg them to take the mic from him, everything about Tinubu is based on lies. Imagine he is an Hausa man, will he contest elections with all these gbese on top of him? In this campaign nobody should talk of corruption because they are corruption personified.”

Mohammad has however disclosed she would be supporting the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the presidential election because he is a lesser evil.

Excerpts Of The Interview:

I Was Shocked To Read That You Had Decided To Quit Politics?

I did not say I’m quitting, people don’t read very well, I said party politics, party politics is different from quitting politics, all I’m saying is that I should not be caged to a particular party.

I have God-given ability to mobilize, I cannot cage myself to APC, that is why I left the APC, but I’m still very much in politics.

Which Candidate Are You Going To Support For President?

I’ve been talking to Kwankwaso, i know he is handicapped, I have not sat with Obi, but Obi is not accepted in the north anyway. Someone was saying between Tinubu and Atiku is like the devil and the deep sea, I said that is true but I rather jump into the deep sea.

But Do You Think Atiku Will Be Different?

What I’m saying is, if I have to choose between the devil and the deep sea, I’ll go for the deep sea, because over and above everything else, I follow my conscience. I’m not doing it for myself, I’m doing it for God and for my country.

I see Obi as somebody that has the charisma to move the youth, he can move the youths but he has not been able to move the youth in the north, and the only youths he has been able to move are those outside their stations, outside their states. He has not been able to move the youths of the southeast, I have not seen the youths of the southeast follow him, they’d rather go with Kanu, and these are youths that don’t know anything about our history, their parents probably didn’t know about the war. But for somebody like me, I still remember that my father was hiding a lot of Igbos in our house.

Why I take exception to Obi is that he has never condemned it, that is my problem with him, he has never come out to condemn IPOB. If you want to lead, how do you dialogue with them, they are even killing his own people. He said they have a right to agitate for secession. So, if you believe they can agitate, then you shouldn’t be the president of the country. He should be like Desmond Tutu and negotiate for peace as a national figure.

What Evidence Do You Have To Support Your Claim That Tinubu Is Not Fit?

