Video: Throwback photo of Rema with girl in classroom stirs reactions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In Reaction netizens left several remarks while pointing at his current success so far while others made side comments on his love for women.

The photo was undoubtedly taken during school hours as all students were spotted in their school uniforms.

An old photo of the phenomenal Afrobeat star, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema recently made its way to the internet and has gotten tongues wagging.

In the picture, Rema is seen sitting on a chair in the classroom while a girl posed behind him for the camera.

The photo was undoubtedly taken during school hours as all students were spotted in their school uniforms.

Reacting to the photo, social media users left several remarks while pointing at his current success so far while others made side comments on his love for women.

Nigerian music star, Rema takes afrobeat to greater heights, as “Calm Down” becomes the number 1 song in India.

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor outdid his peers following yet another astounding feat. He made this breakthrough known via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

“Number 1 in India”, Rema wrote.

Since Rema’s new feat aired, a viral throwback video of him has made the rounds on social media. In the video, the Mavin record star revealed that he has been criticized severely for sounding Indian.

Nonetheless, he boldly affirmed that he would love to take Afrobeats into zones that no one else has infiltrated.