Video: Thousands Of Kwankwasiyya Supporters Burn Red Cap, Declare for Tinubu [PHOTO]

Ex-supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso on Sunday burnt the red caps usually won by the former Kano Governor.

They declared for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They were part of the 10,000 who dumped the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), NNPP, ADC and others for the APC in Kano.

They were received by the USIR North West Project For Tinubu/Shettima 2023 on Sunday.

“Today, we have gathered here to receive and celebrate these 10,000 people, who decided to leave their various political parties for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the convener, Haiiya Umma Salma Isyaku Rabiu, said.

She said: “These are all card carrying members of the PDP, NNPC, ADC, PRP, ADP and other political parties, who have decided to leave darkness for light, to leave regress for progress, to leave fear and intimidation for honour and integrity.

“As you can see, these people are here because of the unity and progress of the APC as the one and only party in Nigeria. The party that has the interest of the people, the party that wants to keep making Nigeria better; the party that loves Nigeria and Nigerians.”

She narrated that the journey of most of the decampees to APC started when the APC Tinubu won the presidential primaries.

“They (decampees) knew that Nigeria is on the verge of regaining its glory and the north is on the verge of greatness again.

“Without the slightest doubt, Asiwaju’s antecedents as a freedom fighter (for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria) which culminated into his founding role in the APC’s formation, makes his choice very unique for our party.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party and to a large extent, it was this position that provided the paradigm shift for the party to go for elections rather than consensus and paved the way for Tinubu to clinch the party’s ticket.

She said the APC northern Governors deserved praises for seeing that the APC respected the principle of zoning.

She mocked other presidential candidates saying Tinubu was in the race alone.

“Senator Tinubu is very presidential. He has a track record that nobody can beat. When they asked me why I am so sure that Tinubu is the best presidential candidate, I also asked them who is contesting with him because I don’t know.

“These thousands of people are attestation of the fact that, Tinubu is the people’s choice. And his decisions and choices over the last few months, have shown an indication of his understanding of the nation’s political dynamics and gave a glimpse of his vision for the country,” the convener said.

High point of the ceremony was the burning of red caps which were replaced with the Asiwaju black pea caps for the APC new comers.