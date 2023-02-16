Video: The People In APC Are The Ones Throwing Stones At Their President – Kola Ologbondiyan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kola Ologbondiyan was in an interview with AIT. In which he reacted to some questions.

The 2023 election is around the corner and Nigerians are looking for who they will vote for.

Kola said, “You should go and look for the man who has the experience and a man who has been there before. Will you tell Nigerians to leave Atiku and that they should go and look for people who have no experience in national politics?

“The people in APC are the ones throwing stones at their president. They cannot use his agenda to campaign, they will rather fall back on what is happening in Lagos and use that as their campaign tactic.

“Nigerians are asking a question, are these people sincere? Do they know what they are saying? The only man who came out with my covenant is the one who produced a document and has been talking about the document he produced. It is Atiku Abubakar.

Dear esteemed readers, what are your comments?



Nicegirl232 (

)