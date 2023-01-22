NEWS

Video: “The new developments in the party do not align with my values and beliefs” – Tinubu’s campaign director resigns

Tinubu’s Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Naja’atu Muhammad, resigned a few weeks before the election.

Naja’atu Muhammad resigned one month before the 2023 presidential election with a letter directed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

In her letter, Tinubu’s campaign director cited that the new developments in the party do not align with her values and beliefs.

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria,” Naja’atu said.

She further advised Nigerians to make the right decisions and choices in the coming 2023 elections.

Why I love Bola Tinubu – Toyin Abraham says months after she denied campaigning for him

Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has revealed why she loves the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu.

This is coming months after the 40-year-old actress publicly denied campaigning for Tinubu.

