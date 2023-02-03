Video: The Moment Tinubu Tells The People Of Anambta State Why They Should Not Vote For Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential nominee, spoke to the residents of Anambra State why they should never support Peter Obi for president.

When he was governor of Anambra State, Tinubu claimed in a speech during his campaign in Anambra on Tuesday that Obi is “Mr. Stingy” because he refused to use public funds to serve his people.

Because I made similar strides while serving as governor of Lagos, Tinubu remarked, “I know I can do these things. An ex-governor of your state is one of my opponents right now. His residence is not among you, nevertheless. He is Lagos-based.

“I reside in Lagos because I am happy with the advancements we made in making Lagos into one of Africa’s largest economies. But since he feels terrible for not giving you the opportunity for growth and development that you earned from him, my opponent has decided not to live among you. Mr. Stingy objected to using public funds for social welfare.

In order to be able to boast that he saved money, he sacrificed your wellbeing and welfare. But if you won’t save your own people, saving money is useless.

