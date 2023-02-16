(Video) The Moment Tinubu Raises Hands Into the Air During the National Anthem At Rivers State Rally

The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State took place yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

As has become the norm for APC rallies this electioneering campaign season, the rally again provided drama and talking points for Nigerians, the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being the chief supplier of the most interesting ones as usual.

Tinubu humoured the nation yet again when he instantly raised his hands with the walking stick he was holding into the air when the announcer, Abike Dabri, declared that it was time to sing the national anthem and the standby band actually began playing the anthem.

When the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who stood close to the former Governor of Lagos State, saw the embarrassing action, he quickly touched the latter on his shoulders to bring his hands down. It was then that Tinubu put his hands down.

Watch the video:

Tinubu’s frequent and regular goofs during campaign rallies have continued to raise concerns about his health and state of mind vis-à-vis his fitness for the lead at the highest possible level in the country.

