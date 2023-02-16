This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

VIDEO: The Moment President Buhari Said We Have Experienced A Lot In This Country

As the campaign train of the APC makes its stop in Imo State, President Buhari arrives at the Holy Ghost College in Owerri.

The first business of the day was a traditional council visit, where he was bestowed with the traditional title of “Nwanne di na mba,” meaning “A brother in diaspora,” by the Eze Imo.

The president on this visit said, “I thank your governor for his courage, and he keeps on visiting me.”

The president went on to say, “We have experienced a lot in this country, and eventually I have discovered that being together is the best for all our people. It is very important for national cohesion”.

On this visit, the presidential candidate for the APC, Bola Tinubu, was also present. He has this to say: ” Today I promise you, the developmental program of APC will not stop. We are going to make Imo State one of the most attractive destinations for tourism. We are going to add value to your real estate”.

