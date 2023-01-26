NEWS

VIDEO: The Moment Peter Obi Said Let Other People Come And Tell You Who They Are

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The politicians are doing their best to win the minds of the voters. They are using all available means at their disposal. Some are receiving endorsements and granting interviews. Their supporters are also working to ensure victory for the candidate of their choice.

In this vein, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate were in Kano to campaign for votes.

In his campaign, Peter Obi said, “The next election is based on character.” “Character we can trust. My name is Peter Obi. I went to school at Christ the King’s College. I went to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. And there are other schools I went to, and you can go and verify. If I say I graduated from Cambridge University, you can go and verify. I can tell you the schools I have attended all over the world.

“Who is he? Everyone knows who he is. You know him.

“Let other people come and tell you who they are”.

Please forward the video to 14:51 (fourteen minutes, fifty-one seconds) to hear him.

Source: YouTube.

Dear esteemed readers, what are your comments?

This is the link to this video.

Topmoststrategy (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Several Northern Elites Told Me Why They Are Refusing To support Atiku Over The Years -Mike Achimugu

3 mins ago

History: The List Of Some Nigerian governors That Supreme Court Took Their Seats And Replaced.

21 mins ago

Tinubu Is Complaining About Naira Redesign Because The Policy Has Frustrated His Vote Buying Plans-Kola Ologbondiyan

30 mins ago

APM Bauchi Guber Candidate Quits Race, Joins PDP

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button