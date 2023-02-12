This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video: The Moment Peter Obi Said Either Do What You Tell Us, Or Please Leave Our Office

The Labour Party held a presidential rally in Lagos State, where their presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was present. At the rally, Peter Obi said, “I want to thank the people of Nigeria that are gathered here today to listen to me and my vice presidential candidate, Ahmed Datti.”

Now I want us to record what I am promising you. Please listen and record it. For too long in this country, we have allowed people to tell us one thing, and when they go into power, they do another thing. We can no longer take it. Either do what you tell us, or please leave our office. So we can have someone else.

What our country has done in the past 20 years is produce insecurity, poverty, joblessness, the ASO strike, and fuel scarcity. One form of suffering or another. Datti and I are promising you that we will secure and unite Nigeria.

We will ensure that when we start, after some years, young Nigerians will say, “I am from the West, East, North, and South,” and they will be proud to say they are Nigerians. We assure you that we are going to work hard to bring people out of poverty and to ensure that our youth are employed.

People have said, “How are we going to do it?” This Lagos will remain the center of our finances and our excellence, but we assure you that Nigeria has all the factors necessary to be a great country.

