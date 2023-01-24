NEWS

Video: The Moment Ozigbo Said Peter Obi Is Spending Billions Of Naira

Ozigbo said, “Peter Obi does not spend money recklessly, that is why he is going everywhere to conduct rallies.” He flies all over the country to speak with leaders, emirs, bishops and pastors.

Peter Obi moves around with his team and he is spending billions of naira. This is to prove he believes in this project.

“If we need to spend money to mobilize our agent on election day, It will be done but we will not involve ourselves in buying votes.

Obi is somebody that will tell you to go and check his past. If you can bring out one issue that shows he isn’t honest. He said he would stop campaigning. It shows that this man means well for Nigerians and this man is loved by Nigerians.

“If you asked me about the 2023 Presidency two years ago, I will tell you that the battle will be between the PDP and the APC. 

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

