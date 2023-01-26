NEWS

Video: The Moment Kayode Was Asked For His Response To The Accusations Made By The PDP

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization are asking the NDLEA and EFCC to arrest and prosecute Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate, in order to avoid worsening Nigerians’ already bad situation.

They are raising a lot of allegations going back to when Bola Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State, the proceeds of the income of Lagos State, the taxation regime of Lagos State, and the drug-related issues. Were some of the issues raised by the PDP presidential campaign council?

Femi Fanni Kayode was in an interview on Channels Television. And he was asked what his replies were to some of the accusations raised by the PDP. He replied, saying that these are nonsensical calls, by nonsensical people, representing a nonsensical party and standing in and speaking for a nonsensical and irresponsible presidential candidate.

I mean, you say they should arrest Tinubu; where is your evidence? What is the evidence other than the fact that you want to copy everything we have done? The difference between us and them is that we have solid evidence, which we presented before the world, of the confession of their candidate telling the world how he was involved in scamming Nigerians and the misappropriate supplying of public funds.

They have no such evidence; they are simply making calls that have no basis in law and are absolutely irresponsible and nonsensical. 

This article is according to Channel Television. Dear esteemed readers, what are your opinions concerning this?

