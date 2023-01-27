VIDEO: The Moment Ishaku Rabiu Compared Peter Obi To Leaders Such As Awolowo, Azikiwe And Others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The political atmosphere in Nigeria is heating up as the 2023 election date draws near.

Aspirations run throughout the entire nation. The fans are likewise working nonstop to ensure the success of their party.

Politicians are likewise attempting to connect with the public in whatever way possible. The Labour Party’s presidential candidate appeared in a documentary. In this documentary, Peter Obi said, “A governor built a house that is unbelievable, and when they asked him, he said I used to have the money.” Peter Obi went further to explain that the salaries of the workers in that state have not been paid.

In this documentary, Isyaku Rabiu, the chairman of IRS airline, has this to say: “My name is Isyaku Rabiu, I have a property development company, and I am the owner of IRS airline.”

He went on to say, “I am glad that when we talk about Nigeria, we refer to Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, and so on and so forth. And if anybody asks you to refer other leaders apart from them, do so. I am glad that we can add one governor, Peter Obi.

