VIDEO: The Moment Ezeife Said I Helped Tinubu To Become Governor Of Lagos State

Former Governor of Anambra State Chukwuemeka Ezeife was speaking at a conference, and he had this to say: “I remember I never carried my luggage when I was governor. So I wasn’t as humble as he is. In many other ways, I think we share many things, but he is more humble than myself.

“He knows what to do with Nigeria, and I don’t want anybody to think I am playing politics. The truth must be told. Only southern candidates are qualified by the decision of Nigerians.

“Then, within the southern candidates, we look for the best qualified, and we have Tinubu, who happens to be a personal friend, whom I helped become governor of Lagos State.

“We have Peter Obi. I think the choice is between Tinubu and Peter Obi”.

