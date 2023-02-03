VIDEO: The Moment Dr Ben Nwoye Said APC Chairman, Enugu State Is Working Against Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr. Ben Nwoye is the former chairman of the APC in Enugu State. He was a guest on Arise , a television program. In the interview, he gave his opinion on some of the questions he was asked. These are some of those questions.

Is he not the one that the National Secretariat recognizes as the chairman of APC in the state?

“I started by telling you that, and it is correct.”

So how are you going to sideline him when the National Working Committee is with him?

“No one is sidelining anyone. What we are pointing out is that this man, who was imposed by the former National Chairman to become the National Secretary when he was the Chairman, is working against the party. He is working against the interests of Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Please forward the video to 05:10 (five minutes, ten seconds) to hear him.

Dear esteemed readers, please comment and share your opinions on this article.



Topmoststrategy (

)