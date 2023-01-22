This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

VIDEO: The Moment Datti Said We Will Stop The Stealing And Start The Keeping

Nigeria’s political climate is becoming increasingly heated as the 2023 election date approaches.

The entire country is crisscrossed by aspirations. To guarantee success for their party, the supporters are also working nonstop.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Ahmed Datti, were in Niger State to canvass for votes from the people of the state.

On the campaign ground, the aspirants made speeches. Peter Obi said, “What we said we would do is have an agrarian revolution.” And we cannot have that revolution without cultivating the land in Niger State. “If we cultivate that land, you will have job; you will have opportunity.”

Datti, for his part, said, “We will stop the stealing and start the keeping; we will stop the dislike of our society and start the climb up of our society.”

