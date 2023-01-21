VIDEO: The Moment BKO Said The PDP Governors Should be Ashamed of Themselves

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview BKO granted to TVC , he had this to say in response to a question on why PDP is still engulfed in leadership crisis:

Due to the selfishness of some individuals in the party, the party failed to adhere to its own constitution; the party failed to do what was right or what is right.

I have said before that the PDP should be ashamed, and the governors, the PDP governors, should be ashamed of themselves, despite the fact that they, the southern governors, are in overwhelming majority in the PDP. It took the APC, which has far more northern governors, to push for a power shift to the south and to ensure that a candidate from southern Nigeria became the presidential standard bearer of the APC.

The governors told the president in plain language that their choice was someone from the south.

Source: YouTube

Dear Readers, What are your opinions concerning this?

This is the link to this video

Topmoststrategy (

)