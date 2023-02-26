Video: Tension as Ayade allegedly tries to scuttle collation of results in Cross River north

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There is palpable tension and fear in across the north senatorial district of Cross River state as Governor Ben Ayade allegedly ordered collation officer in the zone tp stop furhter collation of Presidential amd NASS elections.

Checks by our reporter revealed that the Governor got wind that results emanting from various polling units across the 54 wards of the district are not favourable as Labour Party (LP) is sweeping the Presidential poll and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sweeping the senatorial and Reps polls.

From the results declared at the polling units in Ogoja, Yala, Bekwarra and part of Obudu and Obanliku, Ayade’s All Progressives Congress (APC) is trailing behind PDP, fuelling speculation that Sen. Jarrigbe Agom Jarigbe and Godwin Offionio woukd emerge winner.

Some of the presiding officers confided in our reporter that Ayade has sent signals to them that they shoild stop collating and announcing resluts at the various polling units.

Some of the presiding officers, who don”t want their names in print, said that they are being threatened by some top APC members who are very uncomfortable with the outcome of the elections.

The Presiding officers are callimg for securotu re-enforcement so that they can finish announcimf and upload the results as they dony want to engage in any election malpractice.

Decryim such moves, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Mike Ojisi, said it was absurd for Governor Ayade to take such an unholy step when he is well informed of the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended and the INEC guidelines.

He added that the Party shall take all acceptable steps to block such a directives,which PDP said does not have a place in Nigeria’s Electoral Jurisprudence..

The PDP spokesman urged Party members and supporters to remain calm as the will of the people shall prevail in the end and our candidates declared winners

In a swift reaction, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Cross River State,Prof. Gabriel Yomere said no such directives has reached him, pointing out that no State Governor had the right to halt the announcement of election results and Governor Ayade should not contemplate such an idea.

He added that even himself cannot stop collation of election results at any level.