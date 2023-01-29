Video: TechnipFMC trains PTI academic staff on Subsea Overview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The effort by the Petroleum Training Institute’s (PTI) Management toward upscaling and enhancing the skill of the Institute’s Training Staff received a boost with the recent training of the academic staff on Subsea Overview.

Dr Henry Adimula, the Principal/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PTI disclosed this to newsmen in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

The Principal who was represented by the Director of Science, Dr Bamidele Oyetunde at the opening ceremony said that the training was anchored by TechnipFMC.

He said that the training was aimed at exploring all the major aspects of processes, technologies and systems overview involved in subsea oil and gas production.

Adimula added that the exercise was aimed at improving and upscaling the staff skills to enable them participate in offshore business activities of the oil and gas industry.

He said that PTI would broker new fronts by continuously training and retraining its workforce on the latest technologies needed for the oil and gas sector.

The CEO added that though PTI was new in Subsea activities but assured that soon, the Institute would be a hub for training in Subsea and its related activities.

“Subsea engineering is a multidisciplinary field that is broadly responsible for the design, construction, installation and operation of offshore oil and gas fields and offshore wind farms which the Institute is greatly involved.

“As you are aware, most activities in the upstream section of the oil sector are now moving offshore and as service provider, you need to understand the technicalities and identify opportunities for the sector,” he said.

Adimula commended TechnipFMC for offering the training stating that PTI Management was highly delighted in working with the outfit.

The Principal also praised the efforts of the Institute’s Head of Linkages, Exchange & Partnerships Unit, Dr Sarah Nwinee for ensuring the success of the training.

On his part, Dr Ama Ikuru, the General Manager, Capacity Building Division of Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) urged the PTI staff to take the training seriously and make the best use of the programme to improve their skills and that of the Institute.

“PTI is embarking on a very important journey. I am happy that this training is coming at this time the world is going into Subsea activities, hence the importance of this training.

“I want to appeal to the Training staff of PTI to pay rapt attention on this programme as we hope to send trainees to be trained by the Institute,” Ikuru said.

Also, Mr Tayo Akinkunmi, Country Manager TechnipFMC disclosed that the TechnipFMC’s global training program was developed specially for everyone new to the Subsea industry.

“Or those who want to have a deeper basic knowledge about the offshore operations and equipment used in the global subsea industry,” he said.

Akinkunmi who commended the

PTI Management for embarking on the training for its Training Staff said that TechnipFMC was global leader in energy, projects, technologies; systems and services.

He said that the company also provides clients with deep expertise across Subsea and surface projects.

Akinkunmi, however, assured the Institute’s Management that the trained staff would emerge with innovative ideas, smarter designs and seamless ways of working.