Video: Suspend Academic Activities for Students to Vote – REPS tells Tertiary Institutions

The management of tertiary institutions has been appealed by House of Representatives in the country to suspend academic activities ahead of the elections.

According to the appeal made to National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NABTE), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and the ministry of education, the lower chamber of the national assembly said suspension of academic activities will enable students to travel to the areas where their polling units are situated and also ensure they are disenfranchised.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also asked to make special arrangements for students to collect their PVCs.

On Thursday, January 26, the resolution was reached following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Kabir Ibrahim, a lawmaker representing Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasagu/Sakaba federal constituency of Kebbi.

Ibrahim who pointed out that there are over 2.1 million students in universities and over 2.4 million students in polytechnics, mono-technics, and colleges of education, noted that the academic calendars of various tertiary institutions “are structured in a way that most students are disenfranchised as school calendars do not take into consideration the timelines and date for elections”.

He also revealed that a report released by INEC shows that 3.8 million of the newly registered voters are students, accounting for 40.8 percent of the total number of newly registered voters.

