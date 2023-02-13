Video: Sick man sleeps in front of bank after being denied access to his money to pay hospital bills [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Nigerian man who is battling a terrible sickness has been forced to take extreme measures to get his money from his bank account.

He visited his bank to withdraw money but due to the shortage of naira notes, he was unable to get cash, so he decided to position himself at the bank to compel them to release his money by any means necessary.

The ailing man took a sleeping mattress to the front of the bank and slept there through the night all to make them see that he needs the money to pay his hospital bills.

In a video making the rounds online, he cried out for help while being interviewe, and said that apart from not having money to settle his medical bills, he also need it to feed his family.

According to the man, he does not have an ATM card, neither does he have mobile apps or know how to do mobile banking.

He said he has been begging the bank to allow him withdraw money for days but they keep refusing to release the cash.

Some of the reactions culled below:

miimii_vints2; Please who knows where this location is ? 🙏🙏I beg you I want to help this man

unkusegun__; And some nuisance coming online saying cashless policy yen yen yen ..forget them get old pipu for village wey no fit get access to online banking . Silly set of people with silly government.

emerald001; Y’all should stop blaming the government sometimes.. what about the hospital! Why can’t they treat him first? And they can’t discharge him whenever he paid their money.. my own opinion tho

cen3ric; Him no get app to transfer abii y’all just want to stress for no reason , he’s sick he’s meant to be at the hospital not exposed outside like that!!

contactmelodyfidel; So no banker in this bank is kind enough to pay this man’s bill? Like no banker? Person even get money for him account and no access, no banker can get to the hospital and transfer to them and also transfer to people selling provisions, no banker ? Why and why?