Video shows moment Usman Yusuf revealed on national television that he did not vote for Tinubu

Former National Health Insurance Scheme CEO, Professor Usman Yusuf, recently disclosed in an interview with Arise that he did not cast his vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election. This revelation follows his criticism of President Tinubu’s request to the Nigerian Senate for immediate military deployment to address the situation with the Junta in the Niger Republic.

According to Professor Usman, although he didn’t support President Tinubu, the people who elected him into office are expecting him to prioritize peace over conflict, particularly in the northern states that have been grappling with banditry, Boko Haram terrorism, and kidnapping for the past 14 years. He urged President Tinubu to instruct the military to put an end to the insurgency and violence, emphasizing that Nigerians are not looking for an indefinite war.

Professor Usman’s message to President Tinubu is straightforward: instead of initiating a fresh conflict, the nation demands an end to the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency and years of banditry and kidnapping. He pointed out the devastating impact on society, schools, and hospitals, urging the president to fulfill his mandate by fostering peace and stability, as desired by the electorate.

Although he himself did not vote for President Tinubu, Professor Usman clarified that Nigerians who elected him are seeking resolution, not confrontation. The call for peace echoes loudly in the wake of the president’s proposed military intervention in the Niger Republic. Professor Usman Yusuf’s interview sheds light on his choice not to vote for President Tinubu, while stressing the nation’s need for peace and an end to the longstanding security challenges. The message is clear: Nigerians expect their leader to prioritize resolving internal conflicts over any external military endeavors.

