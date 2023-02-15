NEWS

Video Shows Moment Supporters Stormed Tinubu’s Rally In Imo State Chanting Peter Obi’s Name

A moment when mammoth crowd disrupted the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s massive rally in Owerri, Imo state, and started chanting the name of the labour party candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, was caught on camera and is currently making the rounds online.

Ahead of the general election, which will take place in less than a month, it is no longer news that Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were in the state on Tuesday to resume their presidential campaign.

It is important to note that the former governor of Lagos State is a presidential contender who has held numerous rallies across the country. South, East, and North have all been visited by him ahead of the election. Since launching his presidential campaign in the home state of his campaign director general, Gov. Simon Lalong in Jos, plateau state, he has traveled to several other states, including Oyo, Edo, Ogun, Anambra, Bauchi, Nasarawa, and Benue.

A video of the crowd, however, chanting the name of the labour party’s presidential candidate has received a lot of reactions. The supporters were heard chatting “Obi” as they marched in groups. Banners and other promotional materials were visible with them.

