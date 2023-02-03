Video Shows Ebonyi Crowd Hoping For Obi To Leave Abia Rally And Attend To Them In The State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video currently circulating online has captured some residents in Ebonyi state patiently waiting for the arrival of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed for a rally in the state

On Friday the former governor of Anambra state and his entourage took their campaign to Abia state

However, as it stands, the labor party is currently running two state campaigns in one day. This is because, on Thursday, the Labour party held a rally in two northern states. Peter Obi and his aides started with a rally in Zamfara and ended it in Kebbi state

They began with a Town Hall Meeting With Students and women in Gusau in the morning and jetted into Kebbi state in the evening to round everything off for the day

Going by plans, the party is on the move to run the same process on Friday as they started with a visit to Abia and will end the day with a visit to Ebonyi

However, a video of Ebonyi Residents waiting for his arrival at the venue of the rally has surfaced online

In the viral video that was shared online, the mammoth Crowd could be seen properly seated already and were engaging in one activity or the other

The stadium is set for his arrival as beautiful music was running in the background to entertain the people on the ground

Senior Man Peter Obi never Enter Ebonyi State, but e don dey choke for stadium🏟️🙆🏾‍♂️ That man Grace is devine🙏

Soldiers. Wike. Jagaban. Presido. Northern Christians. The CBN. Abia State. Edo State. Lagos REC. APC Governors. Alex Otti. #ObiDattiInAbia#ObiDattiInEbonyi pic.twitter.com/vYdrYMx3R9 — Chinaza #PeterObi-HypeMan Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) February 3, 2023

