Video Show Mammoth Of Crowd And Large Number Of Supporters At the Labour Party Rally In Kaduna State

The Labour Party as the third force to compete at the peak with the other two major political parties in Nigeria (All Progressives Congress and People’s Democratic Party) in the next general election held their presidential campaign rally yesterday in Kaduna.

The Labour Party in full readiness ahead of the February 25th poll flagged off their Northern campaign yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna which was such an eventful occasion, where the party flag bearer Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed met with the good people of the State.

They were given a warm and heroic welcome by the large number of supporters in attendance for the big event as they yet again experienced a massive turn out from the electorates, who have believe in their candidacy and mandate on a mission to build a new Nigeria.

Peter Obi while addressing the mammoth of crowd explained why they kicked off their Northern campaign in the State as it has been established that Kaduna State represented productivity in the region.

Several emerging issues were then raised and openly discussed with some other promises made in respect to what should be expected from their administration if voted into power.

