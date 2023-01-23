NEWS

Video: See What Policewoman Was Caught Doing To Students That Got People Talking [PHOTOS]

A yet-to-be-identified policewoman has been praised for straightening the uniforms of students who pass by her in the Sabo Yaba area of Lagos.

A LinkedIn user, Oyedeji Justin Oso, shared the photos on Friday but it went viral on Twitter on Sunday.

Oyedeji captioned the photos, “Everytime I pass by Sabo, Yaba, I can’t help but notice this Policewoman who would always make corrections on students who aren’t neatly and properly dressed. Many times she goes as far as dressing them up as seen in these pictures.”

The viral photos have been garnering comments on social media.

Hailing her, Olusegun Abisoye said, “A firm mother in uniform! She treats those kids like her own. That’s how we were raised. The entire community pitched in to raise each child. You know that the ‘all-seeing eye of the community’ sees you and the cane can come out even in your parents’ absence. Appreciation to her!”

Michael Aduba said, “There are still a few good ones out there.”

Khosi confirmed seeing the policewoman at work on the students. She said, “Seen her so many times. They can’t cross without socks.”

