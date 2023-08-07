VIDEO: See The Moment Festus Keyamo Apologized To The Senate Before His Screening Today.

Festus Keyamo was successfully screened by the Senate today but the screening exercise only happened after the former APC spokesperson apologized for ignoring the Senate summons while serving as minister in Buhari’s administration.

It can be recalled that Festus Keyamo was summoned by the Senate back in 2021 to clarify matters pertaining to a Special Public Works programme, but he failed to honour the invitation and appear before them.

However, the issue was brought up today when Keyamo came up to be screened and he had to apologized for his actions to avoid the Senate suspending the exercise.

The senator who moved the motion for the suspension of Keyamo’s screening was Darlington Nwokocha, representing Abia Central Senatorial District. Nwokocha’s motion was seconded by a senator from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Sen. Godswill Akpabio then proceeded to subject the motion to a voice vote, but the lawmakers were of divided opinion on the issue. The red chamber went into a rowdy session, leading to the Senate going into a closed-door session. After this, Akpabio paid a visit to the Presidential villa.

It took a while for the screening to resume and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, accepted Keyamo’s apology, and the nominee was then asked to take a bow and go.

Watch the moment Keyamo apologized here.

Source: The Nation paper.

AnnSports (

)