Video: See Moment 85-year-old Obasanjo Dazzles Audience With Football Skill At BBHS Anniversary Match [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday led the alumni football team of the Baptist Boys High School Abeokuta in a football match against the teachers of the school.

The match is part of the activities to mark the centenary anniversary of the school.

According to reports, the team of the former president won the match 3-0

