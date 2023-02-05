VIDEO: Secretary General Of Afenifere To Tinubu: We Yoruba People Know It Is Not Our Turn

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The southern and middle belt leaders spoke, expressing their desire to have Peter Obi as their candidate.

In this conference, the leaders are reaffirming their support for the Labour Party’s candidate. They explained why Peter Obi remains the best candidate.

While speaking on the occasion, Bitrus Pogu, who is the President of the Middle Belt Forum, said, “Peter Obi serves our purpose, not only for equity, fairness and justice. But looking at the political terrain, he stands out as the best material out there. That we can market to Nigerians and say, bring whoever you want and let us match them one by one.”

While speaking on this issue, Sola Ebiseni, Secretary General of Afenifere, said, “They are not saying it is the turn of the Yoruba, because they know that, we Yoruba people know it is not our turn, but they have personalized it and said it is their turn.

“And we are saying it cannot be their turn, as long as they are coming out in the name of the Yoruba.”

