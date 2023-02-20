NEWS

Video: Sad! 8 Madonna University students die in an accident

About eight Madonna University students have reportedly died in a fatal accident while on their way to Taraba State.

According to reports gathered the incident happened on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. The students were said to have been sent home in the wake of the upcoming general elections.

A source who shared the information reports that the accident happened at TTC/Special Science school junction along the trans-Saharan road, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state. The bus conveying the students was said to have caught a fight and got burnt beyond recognition.

After the accident, eight have been reported dead while ten students have reportedly survived and were rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital Hospital in Ebonyi State.

One of the parents of the deceased took to his page to express pain over the loss of his daughter. He wrote;

“Grace Usman Ezra, I never knew sending you to Madonna university will lead to your untimely dead.18 of you left Madonna to jalingo yesterday only to hear the news that your bus had an accident and caught fire,8 out of 18 came out from the bus. It is well with 10 of you and the rest that are alive,I pray for your speedy recovery and my God comfort us all that lost our children.”

