Video: Sad! 8 Madonna University students die in an accident

A source who shared the information reports that the accident happened at TTC/Special Science school junction along the trans-Saharan road, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

About eight Madonna University students have reportedly died in a fatal accident while on their way to Taraba State.

The bus conveying the students was said to have caught a fight and got burnt beyond recognition.

After the accident, eight have been reported dead while ten students have reportedly survived and were rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital Hospital in Ebonyi State.

One of the parents of the deceased took to his page to express pain over the loss of his daughter. He wrote;