Video: REVEALED: Why Aso Rock ‘Elements’ Are working Against Tinubu’s Victory – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, revealed that some people in Aso Rock Villa are working to frustrate the victory of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during this month’s election.

He said, ”I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed,” El-Rufai said while featuring on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

