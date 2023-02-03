VIDEO: Revealed: There Are Many People In PDP That Are Obidient & They Want To Vote For Obi – Patrick Dakum

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr. Patrick Dakum is the governorship candidate for the Labour Party in Plateau State. He appeared on an interview program on Arise .

He answered some questions.

Thank you very much for that clearance. I will like us to talk about your party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. We understand that there is a serious inter-party crisis in Adamawa state, and even the campaign director for the Labour Party in Bauchi state, Alhassan Bawu, has defected to the PDP. And he said the entire leadership of the Labour Party in the North East has joined the PDP. What more can you tell us about this? And how is it affecting Mr. Peter Obi’s chances? How is it likely to affect his chances in the presidential elections?

“I usually do not want to comment on the internal things that I am not party to. So for me and for us in Plateau State, we are a Labor Party state. Plateau state has rapidly turned into a major Labour Party movement. But let me just comment on the chances of Peter Obi even in these places.

“Remember, there are two things: one is the Labour Party, which is the platform under which Peter Obi, myself, Dr. Dakum are contesting, but there is also the Obidient Movement. The Obedient Movement cuts across all political parties. I can tell you, for example, that in Plateau State, there are many people who are currently in the APC who are very obedient and who are willing to vote for the Labour Party.

“There are many people in the PDP who are Obidient, and they want to vote for Peter Obi.

