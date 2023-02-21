NEWS

Video: REVEALED: How Emefiele Bankrolled Okowa To Emerge Atiku’s Running Mate

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Smart Adeyemi, has alleged that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had a hand in the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeyemi made the allegation on Monday in Abuja while addressing journalists after obtaining the Kogi governorship Nomination and Express of Interest forms.

The lawmaker said Emefiele decided to contest for the presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Adeyemi added that after the CBN Governor could not achieve his ambition, he allegedly bankrolled Okowa who is his cousin to emerge as the running mate to the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He added the naira redesign policy was a calculated attempt to ridicule the Muhammadu Buhari-led government and manipulate the people to vote for the PDP.

He said: “Are you aware that Emefiele aspired for the presidency? When he lost out, he felt he had put in so much money in politics. So, he wanted a cover and so, he brought his cousin, Governor Okowa to come and contest the election and he bankrolled them.”

Adeyemi has said Saturday’s presidential election would be a straight fight between Tinubu and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He stressed that he was supporting the Tinubu/Shettima ticket not because they are APC members but because of their past records and also due to contemporary issues in Nigeria.

The lawmaker also commended the Northern Governors for supporting the power shift to the South.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Osita Okechukwu reveals why some of them are supporting Tinubu’s presidency in the 2023 election

1 min ago

‘ 2023 Elections would be free and fair, no vote buying ‘- INEC reveals

3 mins ago

2023 Election: INEC Reassures Nigerians, International Community Free, Fair Election

14 mins ago

Obi Will Defeat Tinubu But Atiku Would Win- Ossai Ovie

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button