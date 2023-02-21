Video: REVEALED: How Emefiele Bankrolled Okowa To Emerge Atiku’s Running Mate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Smart Adeyemi, has alleged that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had a hand in the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeyemi made the allegation on Monday in Abuja while addressing journalists after obtaining the Kogi governorship Nomination and Express of Interest forms.

The lawmaker said Emefiele decided to contest for the presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Adeyemi added that after the CBN Governor could not achieve his ambition, he allegedly bankrolled Okowa who is his cousin to emerge as the running mate to the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He added the naira redesign policy was a calculated attempt to ridicule the Muhammadu Buhari-led government and manipulate the people to vote for the PDP.

He said: “Are you aware that Emefiele aspired for the presidency? When he lost out, he felt he had put in so much money in politics. So, he wanted a cover and so, he brought his cousin, Governor Okowa to come and contest the election and he bankrolled them.”

Adeyemi has said Saturday’s presidential election would be a straight fight between Tinubu and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He stressed that he was supporting the Tinubu/Shettima ticket not because they are APC members but because of their past records and also due to contemporary issues in Nigeria.

The lawmaker also commended the Northern Governors for supporting the power shift to the South.