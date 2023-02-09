Video: Residents Rejoice As Dennis Idahosa Donates Transformer To Ofunwegbe Community

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Residents of Ofunwegbe community (Okada junction) in Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State have commended the lawmaker representing them at the Green chamber of the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, for bringing “sunshine” their lives.

He had donated the transformer to the community, giving the inhabitants of the area to enjoy power supply they have been denied for a long time over faulty transformer that the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) refused to fix.

The people said that restoration of power supply to the area would improve on their economy well and as well as their standard of living.

One of the youth leader of the community, Comrade Afolagbade Emmanuel, expressed happiness regarding the transformers, noting that the lawmaker has impacted the community in a way no politician has done.

He explained that the community has been in darkness for some time as all efforts made by people of the area were futile.

He further said the community will mobilise to make sure he emerge victorious in the coming election.

The Odionwere of Ofunwegbe who was full of joy, Pa Kingsley Ikuwvogie, on behalf of the community, appreciated Idahosa for coming to their aid, he prayed for him and assured him to do their part at the poll.

In his reponse, the lawmaker said that his aim was to see the total transformation of Ovia from where it used to be before 2019.

He noted that part of his commitment was to engender development in the federal constituency through electrification, empowerment and education.

The federal lawmaker who is seeking re-election, assured his constituents that more infrastructural projects, youth empowerment programmes, job opportunities, among others, would be facilitated to the communities under her representation when re-elected.