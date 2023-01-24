Video: Regina Daniels’ Husband, Billionaire Ned Nwoko Kneels Before Atiku And His Wife, Give Reason [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, the husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has recalled what transpired between him and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, 20 years ago.

Infopowerng reports that Ned took to his Instagram page to share photos of him kneeling before Atiku and his wife, during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Delta State on Tuesday (today).

Ned Nwoko described Atiku as a good man, humble, and a true Muslim.

According to the billionaire, he and his late friend, Bala Kaoje, persuaded Atiku not to contest for presidential election against his boss and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, 20 years ago despite the pressure from some PDP governors at the time.

He said: “Even though today was a pdp rally, it was an opportunity to reminisce with our incoming president on what happened over 20 years ago when myself and my late friend Bala Kaoje met with the then VP to persuade him not to contest against his boss and how humble he was with his response that as a true muslim, he will support OBJ for his re-election despite the enormous pressure from the then PDP governors to contest against OBJ. He is indeed a good man.”