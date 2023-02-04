Video: Reducing The Cost Of Governance Cannot Fix Nigeria’s Problems – Dino Melaye Tackles Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely 3 weeks to the commencement of what has been predicted to be the most keenly contested presidential elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history, Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, and former Kogi Lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has come out to explain why he believes that the time had not yet come for Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Gregory Obi to become Nigeria’s Commander in Chief.

In a video shared on his verified Facebook page, Melaye, who is the chief spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that he came to the conclusion that Obi was not yet ripe for the enormous task of running a country like Nigeria because the Labour Party candidate seems to be fixated on reducing the cost of governance and nothing else if elected into office. Going further, the former Kogi Lawmaker argued that Obi’s perceived plan of just reducing the cost of governance cannot fix Nigeria because the country is struggling under the weight of humongous problems.

“I am here to address my friend and brother, the former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of our political party, Peter Obi. He is one of the finest Nigerians who are intellectually mobile and administratively sagacious. Obi is a great Nigerian, and by the grace of God, has the potential of being a great president in the nearest future. I celebrate Obi and his movement for a new Nigeria.

But I want to say that you will have to wait for your time. I have listened to your campaigns and your postulations, and I must say that ninety percent of your campaign is dwelling on reducing the cost of governance. I mean, most of your campaign is centered on cutting the cost of governance. And I want to tell you that the problems of this country are beyond that. The issues plaguing our nation are far beyond reducing the cost of governance. I am not saying your statements are deceptive or pretentious, but I am saying that it is less than one percent of our national problem.”

SOURCE: FACEBOOK.

