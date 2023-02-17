VIDEO|: Reactions Trail The Level of Crowd At Bola Tinubu’s Ibadan Presidential Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential election to elect the next president of Nigeria is coming up on the 25th of February, 2023. However, All the presidential candidates are moving across the country to hold presidential rallies to seek massive votes from Nigerians. There is no doubt that the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu is on the front line with Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, and People Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The next president of Nigeria is between these three.

However, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu took his APC Presidential rally to Oyo State yesterday, and the people of Ibadan left their shops to meet him at Mapo Hall. People didn’t expect to see the level of the crowd to be much like that because Oyo State Governor is not from All Progressives Congress, APC. Governor Makinde is from PDP, and people still come out massively to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at Oyo State. The level of the crowd has generated mixed reactions on social media.

The level of the crowd generated mixed reactions among Twitter users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the video on Twitter:

