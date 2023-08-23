NEWS

Video: Reactions Trail As Peter Obi Is Spotted Addressing The Crowd In Imo State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Many Nigerians have reacted as they expressed themselves in different ways to a video shared by the Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. In the video , Peter Obi who happens to be the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was seen addressing the crowd in Imo state.

Many Nigerians who saw the video reacted as they were amazed and astounded by the video that was shared.

“The President we want. The President we will definitely have. I love this man and will forever do. Peter Obi u have my heart over and over again,” one Nigerian said as he reacted.

“Hope Uzodimma must interpret this wrongly,” another said as he reacted expressing himself.

Peter Obi, ever since he contested for the 2023 general election, has been making waves all thanks to his dedication and commitment to his work.

Click here to watch the video.

Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Bettyentertainment (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Life can become miserable even if you share same religion or tribe with the president—Obinna Nwosu

3 mins ago

EPL: Four options for Man United to solve their midfield woes

6 mins ago

America have 15 ministers- Daniel Bwala counters an APC Chieftain who said 45 ministers is not enough

16 mins ago

Transfer:Chelsea could hijack move for Mohammed Kudus;Arsenal interested in £100m Evan Ferguson move

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button